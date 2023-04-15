Mohammad Shami posts viral photo with Preity Zinta; caption leaves fans befuddled

One of the reason behind the success of IPL over the course of 16 years has been its ability to perfectly mix Bollywood and Cricket, making it a perfect entertainer. Few Bollywood stars have been part of the league since its inception owing to them being the owners of certain franchises, while many have, over the years, visited the stadiums to cheer for their respective sides. Cricketers too have shared a good rapport with these stars and are often seen interacting with each other after matches or for a social-media content for the league or franchise.

Preity Zinta; Mohammed Shami

On Saturday, veteran India bowler Mohammed Shami shared a moment from his interaction with Bollywood superstar Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings. It was right after the IPL 2023 match between Punjab and defending champions Gujarat Titans, the team for which Shami plays, in Mohali on Thursday.

However, it was Shami's caption that left fans befuddled, leaving the post to go viral on social media. He had written: "Re-activating the old memories - Yorker seekhna abhi baki hai @realpreityzinta. Here is how Twitter had reacted…

Shami was previously part of the Punjab franchise between 2019 and 2021 before he was picked by Gujarat Titans in 2022, where he played crucial role in the team's title haul that season.

Punjab had however lost that match against GT at home on Thursday, incurring their second straight defeat after they had started their campaign with two wins in a row. Gujarat, on the other hand, recovered from that Rinku Singh onslaught at home, to beat PBKS by six wickets in what was a last-over thriller.

The win saw GT climb to third spot in the points table as is now only the third team to have secured three wins in IPL 2023 so far after Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. PBKS, meanwhile, dropped to sixth spot.

