Mohammed Shami back for Australia, South Africa T20Is; Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not included for SA T20Is

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa, which will be played ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not considered for the Asia Cup, returns to the team for both the series but has been kept as a standby member in the World Cup squad. Also Read | India T20 World Cup squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return; no Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami in stand-by

Jasprit Bumrah and Harsha Patel, who missed out on the continental event, also returns to the team for the series. The duo were not considered for the Asia Cup due to injuries and were undergoing rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia, which starts from September 20.

The series against South Africa consists three T20Is and the same number of ODIs. The series gets underway from September 28 and will conclude on October 11. The squad for the ODIs is yet to be announced.

The BCCI released an official statement in this regard, which stated: "Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa."

The trio are part of the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI for the showpiece event in Australia, which starts from October 16.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

