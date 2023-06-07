Watch: Mohammed Shami bamboozles Marnus Labuschagne with a ripper in IND vs AUS WTC final, ICC's video goes viral

"His seam is always pointing dead straight, great wrist position," Marnus Labuschagne was in awe of senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami when the top-ranked batter was asked about the bowling brilliance of the India pacer in the lead-up to the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval. A day later at the iconic venue, pacer Shami was right on the money and his first victim was none other than Australia's Labuschagne.

Mohammed Shami bamboozled Marnus Labuschagne in WTC final (AP-ICC Twitter)

Opening his account in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia, veteran pacer Shami bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss an on-song Labuschagne. Shami's trademark seam position was on display as the speedster outfoxed the Australian pacer with an absolute ripper. The video of Labuschagne's dismissal was also shared by the official social media handle of ICC on Wednesday.

Here's how Shami dismissed Labuschagne in WTC final

Labuschagne was hoping to bank on his start when the No.1 Test batter was dismissed by Shami in the 25th over. Interestingly, Shami removed Labuschagne on the very first ball after the lunch break. Forcing Labuschagne to go for a drive, Shami's fiery delivery went through the gate of the Australian batter as the premier batter was cleaned up by the senior fast bowler in his seventh over. Labuschagne played a patient knock of 26 off 62 balls in the 1st innings.

Talking more about the match, Labuschagne batted brilliantly on Day 1 of the WTC final against India as Australia reached 73/2 at Lunch. Breathing fire in the first session of the Ultimate Test, Shami's partner-in-crime Mohammed Siraj handed star batter Usman Khawaja a 10-ball duck in the fourth over. While Siraj got the better of Australian opener Khawaja, all-rounder Shardul Thakur dismissed veteran Australian opener David Warner in the 22nd over of the innings. After Labuschagne's departure, Travis Head joined Steve Smith at the crease and the batting superstars guided Australia to 125-3 in 37 overs.

