'Have played extraordinary cricket in recent times': Mohammed Shami 'confident' Team India will have 'great summer'

After a successful Test tour Down Under, in which Team India pulled off a memorable series win, the Virat Kohli-led side defeated England at home in four-match Test series to book themselves a date with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, set to take place in England later this month.

After the inaugural WTC Final, Team India will also play the five-match Test series against England, which is expected to be a difficult affair. But India fast bowler Mohammed Shami believes that his sidewill have a great summer because of their recent form.

"We have played some extraordinary cricket in recent times as an unit and naturally, the confidence level is high on the eve of our departure for England. If we can reproduce some of the form which we did over last six months, I am confident it will be a great summer for us," Shami told Gulf News.

Shami had suffered an injury during the first Test against Australia and he had to miss the remainder of the tour and the following home series against England. But the pacer returned to the play in the IPL and looked in his usual shape.

"The experience over the years have helped me to learn to look after my body. I know how much training is needed, how to keep myself hydrated etc - all these factors must have also helped," he said on being asked about his return to fitness.

"I do not believe in overthinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhthym back in the IPL and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions," Shami further said.

The India pacer further said that he wishes to pass on his knowledge to young rising fast bowlers before he bows out of cricket.

"It comes automatically as after being in international cricket for so many years, I would like to share any input that the youngsters may want. I am not going to play forever, so it will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters," Shami signed off.

