Shami given brutal reminder of Shoaib Akhtar tweet by Pakistan fans after India pacer gets ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

India suffered a huge blow on the eve of the start of the ODI series against Bangladesh as veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the contest with a right shoulder injury and now remains doubtful for the Test series as well. BCCI named Umran Malik as his replacement for the series. Shami had later taken on Twitter to give an update on his injury, but was given a brutal reminder of a certain Shoaib Akhtar tweet he had made last month, by Pakistan fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, Shami had injured his shoulder during the training session after he had returned from the T20 World Cup in Australia. He later posted an image of himself getting treatment for the injury on his bowling shoulder at a medical facility.

ALSO READ: 'Flight changed, no food, luggage misplaced': India's star goes through 'worse experience' before Bangladesh ODIs

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It's humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I've been hurt, I've learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," he tweeted.

Moments after the tweet was posted, Pakistan fans ridiculed the India pacer with ‘karma’ tweets, reminding him of what he had tweeted after Pakistan had lost the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne last month to Australia, as a response to Akhtar's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release. The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet.

As for India, Umran will join the like of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen in the pace department for the ODI series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON