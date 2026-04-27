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Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav prove good bowlers never go out of fashion in batting-friendly IPL; LSG pull off a rarity

A key metric that highlights Lucknow Super Giants' dominance is their dot-ball percentage in the powerplay. 

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 02:36 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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Batter-dominated flat pitches have become the norm in the T20 white ball setup, with 200+ scores now just a competitive total in today’s evolving game, and the world is enjoying a six-fest, as seen in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While most bowling attacks are struggling to restrict high totals, Lucknow Super Giants are leading the charge and the charts, having conceded only one 200+ score, which came against table-toppers Punjab Kings, despite losing 6 matches already this season and sitting at the bottom of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami in action. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The young bowling lineup, led by Indian veteran pacer Mohammad Shami, has produced one of the most effective attacks this season against some of the most explosive batting lineups. In a game that has evolved around aggressive batting from the outset, especially maximising the powerplay overs, LSG’s bowlers have managed to counter that trend impressively. A key metric that highlights their dominance is their dot-ball percentage in the powerplay, where they lead the charts with an outstanding 49%, ahead of Rajasthan Royals at 45% and Gujarat Titans at 40%, effectively minimising early scoring opportunities for opposition batters.

Also Read: ‘Send him to a lab’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat

Despite excellent numbers on the bowling front, the same efforts have not been complemented by the Rishabh Pant-led batting unit, which has failed to post competitive totals when batting first and has struggled to chase modest targets of 160 against RR and 156 in their latest loss to KKR, adding to the franchise’s woes this season.

For LSG, the picture is clear; their batting must step up and go hand in hand with the bowling unit if they are to change the course of their campaign. Otherwise, it could prove to be a doomed season for the franchise.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav prove good bowlers never go out of fashion in batting-friendly IPL; LSG pull off a rarity
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