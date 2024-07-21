Mohammed Shami reveals MS Dhoni's secret behind delaying retirement: 'I asked him, when should a player retire?'

It is 2024 and MS Dhoni still hasn't retired. The India legend has defied his age, and was a key cog in Chennai Super Kings' unit during their IPL 2024 campaign. Earlier, fans expected him to announce his retirement after IPL 2024, especially as he had given away the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad prior to the season opener. Mohammed Shami spoke on MS Dhoni's retirement.(PTI)

The stage was also perfect for Dhoni but CSK failed to reach the playoffs. Also, Qualifier 2 and the final were scheduled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK lost to RCB by 27 runs in their final league match, which was their knockout blow.

The former India captain hasn't given any hint about his retirement plans, neither has any of his close aides spoken about it. So, India pacer Mohammed Shami decided to explain Dhoni's decision to continue playing even though he is 43-years-old. Speaking on a YouTube podcast, Shami said that Dhoni feels a player should retire if he doesn't enjoy cricket anymore, or if he is about to get kicked out of the side.

"You [media] guys have been putting a question mark on his future the man himself says, ‘Dekha Jayega’ [let’s see]," he said.

"I had this conversation with Mahi bhai, asking ‘When should a player retire?”. He said, ‘First when you yourself get bored and second, Jab lage ki laat padne wali hai (when you realise that you would be kicked out of the team).’

"But the first and foremost thing is that when you stop enjoying the game, it’s a sign that your time has come. Better you choose the best moment to retire. Because your body starts intimating you if you can’t sustain a particular format. That’s when a player should call it time," he added.

The veteran was in good batting form in IPL 2024, playing late cameos for CSK. Some of his knocks were crucial and proved to be the deciding factor in games, but it wasn't enough as CSK failed to reach the playoffs.