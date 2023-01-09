Twitter serves Pant reminders as Mohammed Shami shares pic with swanky Jaguar; know its model price and other features

Mohammed Shami has been working his way back to full fitness from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup last November. The fast bowler has, however, stayed active on social media and on Sunday, he shared a post with his Jaguar F-Type sports car.

Shami had bought the car in July last year. “Some journeys need no roads, Only willing hearts," he said in the caption. With a Caldera Red exterior colour, the Jaguar F-Type is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 295 hp and a max torque of 400 Nm. The car has a 2.0-litre engine and is powered by an 8-speed ZF transmission. It also comes with a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine. The car was delivered to Shami after he returned from India's tour of England last year.

While a number of fans on Twitter said that that they are eagerly awaiting his comeback, there were a few who asked Shami to be careful while driving the car, considering the horrific car crash that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was recently at the centre of. Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee alone in his car when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident with burn injuries.

Shami had earlier posted a video of himself bowling full tilt in the nets, thus raising hopes of him making a comeback during India's four-Test series against Australia. The series begins on February 9 with the first Test set to be hosted in Nagpur. India will be hoping to avoid any defeats and win at least three of the matches to stand a chance at qualifying for the 2023 World Test Championship final. Australia and India are the favourites to qualify for the final. Australia, meanwhile, are trying to win a series against at home or away for the first time since 2015.

