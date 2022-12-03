Mohammed Shami ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs, doubtful for Test series: Report

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh tour due to hand injury, reported news agency PTI on Saturday. The three-match ODI series is slated to begin on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Shami was part of both ODI and Test squads and was slated to lead the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but the senior pacer did not travel to Bangladesh with the rest of the Indian squad on December 1 due to the injury.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Shami had been given a break from the New Zealand limited-overs tour alongwith other seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul after a hectic T20 World Cup.

With four fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and young Kuldeep Sen - already there in the squad, it is unlikley that BCCI will send Shami's replacement for the three-match series.

However, if his injury is serious and he is unable to take part even in the two-match Test series starting December 14, then doors might open for someone else.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said the source.

The Indian team is currently in Mirpur. They had their first training session on Friday which was attended by squad members.

This will be a near full-strength India's first ODI series as they start preparing for next year's World Cup at home. In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series in New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan had led India in the absence of captain Rohit and vice-captain Rahul.

All eyes will be on India's top-order, which had coped a lot of flak in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami (ruled out), Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India Test Squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

