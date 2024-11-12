Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Shami set for domestic cricket return against MP in Ranji Trophy

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Mohammed Shami returns to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy after recovering from surgery, aiming for match fitness to join the Australia tour.

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami is finally set to return to competitive cricket, with Bengal naming the fast bowler in the squad for the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore starting Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023. (REUTERS)

Shami, who has been out of competitive action since India’s ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last November, was hoping to be picked for the tour of Australia on the basis of his domestic performance but his recovery from surgery due to an Achilles tendon injury was longer than anticipated. He was at the NCA for the better part of last year.

With their hopes of picking Shami for Australia going down the drain, the senior selectors finally went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana in the squad, with Mukesh Kumar, Khaleej Ahmed and Navdeep Saini as travelling reserves. It remains to be seen if Shami can be a last-minute inclusion to the squad if he proves his match fitness in Indore.

His addition is also a much-needed boost for Bengal, who are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with eight points from four games.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //