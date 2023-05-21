Mohammed Shami to be rested, Sai Sudarshan Impact Player option: GT's predicted XI vs RCB in IPL 2023

Top of the table Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 21. GT have won nine and lost only four of their thirteen games so far and are assured of top spot in the league. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to keep their momentum going with a win in Bangalore before they head to Chennai for the first qualifier. GT have been the side in the tournament so far and should have no trouble in retaining their title if they play to the best of their ability.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Mohammad Shami celebrates a wicket.(Gujarat Titans Twitter)

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in a heart-breaking manner in the final over of the game. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over in Ahmedabad. GT then got back to winning ways with victory over LSG in Lucknow. GT then beat MI at the in Ahmedabad. And then came away with two points from Kolkata with a convincing performance. GT then lost to DC by 5 runs in Ahmedabad in a low-scoring encounter. But they then picked up consecutive wins against RR and LSG. But lost to MI in Mumbai. Last time out they beat SRH comfortably in their final home game of the season.

Also Read | Lucknow beat KKR by one run, qualify for playoffs

Gill sizzled with his maiden IPL ton (101 off 58) was ably supported by Sai Sudharsan 47(36) to help GT put on a competitive 188/9 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second IPL fifer (5/31). Shami (4/21) then ripped through the SRH top order and Mohit (4/24) scythed through the middle-order as GT restricted SRH to 154/9 and became the first team to qualify for the play offs.

Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 576 runs in the thirteen innings. Saha has scored 275 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have scored 234 and 249 runs respectively so far this season. Hardik Pandya has contributed 289 runs so far. Sai Sudharsan returned to the team in the last game and has now scored 223 runs in six innings this season.

Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team. The bowlers have been brilliant all season for GT. Rashid Khan has picked up 23 wickets at an economy of 8 in the so far. Mohammed Shami has also picked up 23 wickets so far at an economy of 7 runs an over. Both are joint top of the highest wicket-takers list this season.

Alzarri Joseph has taken 7 wickets but has lost his place in the line-up to Noor Ahmed in the last few games. Ahmed has been brilliant in the games he has played so far, picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 7. Mohit Sharma has also picked up 17 wickets in ten games at an economy of 7. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

Dasun Shanaka has recently got a run in the side and could continue in the team for the final league game of the season as Shankar is rested. Sudharsan could continue in the side in place of Manohar and Yash Dayal could start as Shami could be rested. Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little and Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal are all Impact player options for GT.

GT predicted XI vs RCB:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Sai Sudharsan.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka.

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal are the Impact Player options.

