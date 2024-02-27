 Mohammed Shami undergoes heel surgery: ‘Looking forward to get back on feet' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Mohammed Shami undergoes heel surgery, says ‘looking forward to get back on feet’

Mohammed Shami undergoes heel surgery, says ‘looking forward to get back on feet’

ANI |
Feb 27, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Mohammed Shami took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of his successful heel surgery with his fans.

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami provided a huge update on Monday and disclosed that he has undergone an operation on his Achilles tendon.

Mohammed Shami after his surgery
Mohammed Shami after his surgery

The right-arm pacer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with his fans.

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery," Shami posted on X.

Shami missed the home T20I series against Australia following the ICC event, and he was ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series and is not participating in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, who is not playing in the current five-match Test series against England, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and dismissed 24 batters in only 7 matches.

Shami, who took 24 wickets in India's spectacular World Cup campaign, played with agony due to landing issues but did not allow it to hinder his performance.

The latest update has reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This comes as a significant blow to the franchise, as Shami was the leader of the Gujarat Titans' pace attack.

Shami contributed significantly to GT's success in both seasons. The 33-year-old bowler picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami was especially devastating with the new ball.

