Mohammed Shami unlikely to be considered for India's ODI and T20I teams; focus on Tests: Report

Star India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be considered for white-ball cricket in the near future to prolong his career as a Test cricketer. "It is learnt for the time being, Shami won't play white-ball games as there are seven Test matches, including five against England at home and the 'Amroha Express' is expected to play a big role in the sub-continental conditions where the ball reverses a lot," reported news agency PTI.

India's Mohammed Shami(PTI)

Shami, the highest wicket-taker of the recently concluded ODI World Cup (24 wickets), is currently nursing an ankle injury. He was not considered for the three T20Is and as many ODIs in South Africa but was named in the Test squad subject to clearing the fitness test. If reports are to be believed then Shami would not have been considered for the shorter formats even if he was fit.

This, however, does not mean that he is completely out of the equation for the T20 World Cup. The selectors are of the opinion that most of the experienced cricketers of the ODI World Cup squad can play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup next year primarily because it is just six months away. This is not the first time Shami's T20 career is on the line. He was not picked for the shortest format after the World Cup in UAE for almost a year only to be summoned to the squad for next year's World Cup in Australia after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out.

"Whether Shami will play next year's T20 World Cup will depend on how he fares in the Indian Premier League, where he has had two good seasons for the Gujarat Titans," PTI added.

Right now, the focus is to bring Shami back to full fitness before India go on to play seven Tests in a row - two in South Africa and five against England at home.

It has been learnt that Shami was in Mumbai to consult a sports orthopaedic to diagnose his ankle condition.

"It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work."The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test," a BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Shami didn't appear in the first four matches of the recent ODI World Cup due to the team composition requirements. He got a chance to play in the fifth match after Hardik Pandya tore his left ankle ligament trying to stop a powerful shot on his follow-through in the match against Bangladesh.

Shami ended up getting 24 wickets in seven games and was one of the biggest reasons behind India's sustained dominance for 10 straight games in the showpiece before losing the final to Australia.

"Shami, in fact, came to watch one of Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy games as his younger brother Mohammed Kaif is also playing. He seemed to be walking with a slight limp," a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) source said.

