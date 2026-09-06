Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun isn't pleased with how Mohammed Shami is being treated by the current selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The seasoned Indian pacer has been on the sidelines since March last year, and he last played for the national team in the Champions Trophy. Despite a string of consistent performances in domestic cricket, Shami continues to be ignored, and it seems that his India career is all but over.

Mohammed Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy last year. (HT_PRINT)

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Last year, there was also a war of words between Shami and Agarkar, and it all played out in public. After excluding Shami for the Tests against the West Indies, Agarkar questioned the speedster's fitness; however, Shami brushed aside all concerns, saying that if he hadn't been fit, he wouldn't have been playing the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.

Shami has been bowling really well in the domestic circuit, and the pacer would be playing his first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final for the East Zone, which began Sunday. Arun showed support for Shami, saying the 36-year-old has been cut a raw deal and he should have been treated better.

Also Read: Tilak Varma refuses to be intimidated by Mohammed Shami before Duleep Trophy final: ‘We are ready to take him on’

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{{^usCountry}} “They shouldn’t have closed the door on Shami. There is still plenty of cricket left in him. When someone is performing, age shouldn’t be a factor. You see his durability. It is an outstanding number for the kind of talent he possesses. It is actually befitting for Shami. 100 first-class matches with what he loves most, the red ball,” Arun told the Indian Express. Kishan backs Shami {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They shouldn’t have closed the door on Shami. There is still plenty of cricket left in him. When someone is performing, age shouldn’t be a factor. You see his durability. It is an outstanding number for the kind of talent he possesses. It is actually befitting for Shami. 100 first-class matches with what he loves most, the red ball,” Arun told the Indian Express. Kishan backs Shami {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian management has overlooked Shami even when Jasprit Bumrah has been unavailable, and the think tank has chosen to go with young speedsters rather than fall back on experience.

Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan said that the 2023 World Cup leading wicket-taker for India is looking to give it his all and has his hopes of making a return to the national team.

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“As a captain, looking at the effort, I felt very nice, because Shami bhai coming in, asking me for those extra overs to get the wickets, it always gives confidence,” Ishan said.

“Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different. I’ve seen him in the past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy has been very different. When you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games, it is tough but I feel I see that hunger in him. I think he has that hunger and that motivation right now like he wants to do that comeback, he wants to be part of Indian squad again and which you can see in him," he added.

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