Tilak Varma refuses to be intimidated by Mohammed Shami before Duleep Trophy final: ‘We are ready to take him on’

Shami will arrive at the final after playing an important part in East Zone’s four-wicket semi-final victory over defending champions Central Zone. He picked up 2/42 in the first innings before returning 3/56 in the second as Central were bowled out for 158, leaving East with a target of 159. Kishan eventually guided them home with an unbeaten 39.

South Zone will face Ishan Kishan-led East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. The summit clash was shifted from Bengaluru to Chepauk by the BCCI to allow spectators to attend the marquee domestic fixture.

Mohammed Shami may be trying to force his way back into the India conversation, but there has been little sign of rust when the ball has been in his hand. Now standing between the veteran pacer and a Duleep Trophy title is a South Zone batting line-up whose captain, Tilak Varma, has made it clear that they are not planning to take a backward step.

The semi-final also marked another landmark for Shami, as he reached 900 wickets in professional cricket. The 36-year-old remains outside the India set-up, making his performances in the domestic season particularly significant as he attempts to reopen the international door.

For the South Zone, however, the immediate problem is considerably simpler: finding a way past him.

‘We are ready to take him on’ Asked ahead of the final about the prospect of facing Shami and the challenge posed by a bowler of his quality, Tilak acknowledged the experience and skill East Zone possesses but welcomed the contest. “It will be a good competition for us, playing against Shami bhai, quality bowling attack. We have seen as well in the last game how he has set up, especially how to set up the batsmen and take that wicket,” Tilak said. “But we know that we are pretty confident for that challenge. So that is why you love the sport. We prepared enough for that, and we are ready to take him on.”

Tilak himself comes into the final with considerable confidence. The South Zone captain was unbeaten in both innings of their seven-wicket semi-final victory over North Zone, rescuing his team with 116 not out after they had slipped to 80/5 in the first innings before making an unbeaten 51 in the successful chase of 181. South Zone’s batting resources have also been strengthened ahead of the final by the return of Devdutt Padikkal, while Mohammed Siraj has joined their bowling attack. Padikkal is expected to slot in at No. 3, with Tilak describing his arrival and recent form as a major boost for the side.

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That leaves the final with an intriguing contest between two attacks featuring established Indian pacers. While Siraj will strengthen the South Zone, the East Zone can call upon Shami and Mukesh Kumar, who combined prominently during the semi-final. For Tilak, though, Shami’s reputation is not something to avoid. With a title on the line at Chepauk, South Zone are preparing to confront it.