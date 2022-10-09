Watch - Mohammed Siraj argues with umpire after conceding four overthrows during IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj had an exceptional day in the field in the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. Spearheading the Indian attack, the pacer finished his ten overs quota with three wickets, while conceding just 38 runs. Riding on his efforts, India managed to restrict South Africa to 278/7 in 50 overs after the visitors opted to bat first.

However, there was one particular incident when Siraj was seen arguing with the umpire after the pacer conceded four runs as overthrows. The incident took place during the 48th over of the South Africa innings.

After beating Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's stand-in skipper for the clash, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson tossed the ball towards Siraj. However, the pacer took most by surprise as he threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, which looked like an attempt to run-out David Miller.

The ball missed the stumps by whiskers and raced towards the boundary, following which the umpire awarded South Africa four runs in the form of overthrows. However, the bowler was not very happy with the decision and was seen having a discussion with the umpire.

Soon he was joined by close-in fielder Shreyas Iyer as umpire remained firm with his decision.

Following the incident commentators on air discussed if there was a confusion, assuming the ball to be dead. However, they quickly quipped that had the ball hit the stumps the fielders would have appealed for a run-out as Miller was standing outside his crease.

Here is the video of the incident:

Meanwhile, in response to South Africa's total, India started on a decent note. The hosts accumulated 55 runs in the first 10 overs and lost both the openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

Dhawan was cleaned up by Parnell on 13(20), while Kagiso Rabada packed Gill on 28 off 26 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are batting in the middle.

