'Siraj called me, said 'you're a kid, behave like a kid': Riyan Parag breaks silence on fight with Harshal in IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals finished runners-up in the 2022 Indian Premier League, conceding a seven-wicket defeat in the final against Gujarat Titans. The Royals produced impressive performances throughout the course of the season, with the side's opener Jos Buttler securing the Orange Cap, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal winning Purple. This was Royals' first appearance in the final of the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008, when the side lifted the title under the captaincy of the late Shane Warne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'God knows what's going to happen with Virat. It's my wish that he scores 110 centuries': Akhtar backs struggling Kohli

Many players contributed for the Royals throughout the season with key performances, and one of them was youngster Riyan Parag. The Assam all-rounder didn't get many opportunities on the bat, but was a livewire on the field and ended the season with the most number of catches (17 in as many games). Parag scored 183 runs in 14 innings including a half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Amid a batting collapse. Parag's brisk fifty (56* off 31 balls) had revived the RR innings as the side scored 144/8 in 20 overs.

However, the innings was marred by an altercation between Parag and RCB players after the final over, and the Royals' youngster has finally opened up on the incident during a gaming stream on Rooter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn't see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since,” Parag recalled as he narrated the incident.

"Now, when I hit him (Harshal) in the last over (against RCB in IPL 2022), I did the same gesture. I didn't say anything, I didn't abuse. But then, Siraj called me. Harshal didn't say anything.

"When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, “Hey, come here, come here'. He said, 'you're a kid, behave like a kid'. I told him, 'bhaiya, I'm not saying anything to you'. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn't shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature,” Parag further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON