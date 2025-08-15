'Mohammed Siraj has a workload too, right?': Jasprit Bumrah put on trial again; 'You can't say I'll just bowl 3 overs'

Team India produced a spirited performance in the recently concluded five-match series against England, levelling it 2-2 despite doubts over the side in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian batting lineup rose to the occasion, with Shubman Gill amassing a staggering 754 runs, while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja crossed the 500-run mark too. Mohammed Siraj dominated with the ball, finishing with a series-high 23 wickets. Mohammed Siraj led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval.(PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s strike spearhead, but much of the discussion around him in England revolved around his workload management. Returning to the Test side after a back injury in January, Bumrah featured in only three of the five matches, claiming 12 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. While his unconventional action and injury history demand careful management, certain former cricketers have questioned the frequent focus on “workload,” even without naming him directly.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is among those raising concerns.

Speaking to TheLallantop, Pathan delved into the recovery protocols and workload challenges faced by fast bowlers, while also calling out the pre-determined limits on bowlers’ spells during an innings. He stressed that once a player steps onto the field, the focus must be on giving their all.

“I believe that technology and recovery should go hand in hand. You should also listen to your body. But once you step onto the field, workload shouldn’t be a consideration anymore. Then it’s just a battle. One team against another. You have to win. It’s a battle, and your only focus should be on winning by any means,” said Pathan.

“Recovery and field technology are fine. But once you step in, you’re wearing the Indian jersey. After that, don’t look back. You can’t say, ‘I’ll just bowl four overs’ or ‘I’ll bowl three overs’. People don’t just say this, they do it. That’s how it works these days.”

Pathan names Siraj

The former India star insisted that his comments weren't for a single player, but mentioned Mohammed Siraj as an example. Siraj played in all five Tests of the series and notably clocked deliveries in excess of 140 km/h during the final day at the Oval, where his fifer ensured India's six-run win.

“I’m talking about everyone, not just one player. Everyone. Siraj, on the last day of the last Test, was bowling at 145 km/h. He has a workload too, right? This applies to everyone. But once you step in, you give it your all,” said Pathan.