Sachin Tendulkar intervened when MS Dhoni's act almost pushed Virender Sehwag to retire: 'Don't make emotional decision'

Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of cricket's most destructive openers. He is famed for revolutionising the role with fearless aggression, with his arrival marking a shift from a traditionally defensive approach to the art of opening in limited-overs cricket. Sehwag enjoyed a fruitful international career that saw him break multiple run-scoring records and also played key roles in India's multiple ICC triumphs.

However, the former opener has now revealed that there came a turbulent phase in his career when he came dangerously close to retiring from ODI cricket in 2007/08, only to be persuaded otherwise by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The revelations came during Sehwag’s appearance on Padamjeet Sehrawat's podcast, where he recounted the emotional rollercoaster he endured during India’s tri-nation series in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Sehwag recalled the frustration that set in after being dropped from the side by then-captain MS Dhoni following the first three matches of the series.

“In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket,” Sehwag admitted.

Frustrated and ready to walk away, Sehwag approached Tendulkar to share his decision, seeking guidance from someone he deeply respected.

“I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, ‘No. I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. You are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call,'” Sehwag recalled.

Taking Tendulkar’s advice to heart proved the turning point. Sehwag returned to the Indian side, delivering match-winning performances in the subsequent series and eventually playing a crucial role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. Over his illustrious ODI career, Sehwag went on to play 251 matches, amassing 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05, with a strike rate of 104.33, including 15 centuries and 38 fifties.

Sehwag on his son's budding career

Sehwag also spoke about his son Aryaveer, who has shown promise in cricket and was selected for Delhi's U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy squad in December 2023. Acknowledging the inevitable comparisons that come with being a famous parent, Sehwag advised his son not to succumb to pressure.

“That pressure will always be on you, but you should not take that pressure. Pressure is something that you give, not take… Hope he goes on to play either for India or the Ranji Trophy,” Sehwag said.