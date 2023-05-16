‘Khali bouncer hi aata hain tujhe?’: Siraj narrates unheard story of leaving KL Rahul annoyed

Mohammed Siraj's hardwork has certainly paid dividends and the Hyderabad pacer, who is fondly called ‘Miyan bhai’ by his teammates, has evolved into a leading figure in the national team. Making his first international appearance back in 2017, it took some time for Siraj to rise to the occasion but his stature as a pace bowler has since elevated, especially after India's tour of Australia in 2020-21, where the pacer also made his Test debut.

Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was at that tour that Siraj was continuously struck with heavy blows, the loss of his father being the hardest. Apart from that, Siraj was also targeted by racial slurs but the pacer remained motivated and played a key role in India's memorable heist Down Under.

Siraj has since not looked behind and has continued to make waves irrespective of the format. Even in the ongoing edition of IPL, Siraj has proved to be a key member in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp and is currently their leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 12 encounters.

Apart from his bowling, Siraj has also been a bit aggressive, getting involved in on-field spats with players as seen in the matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in a freewheeling chat with Gaurav Kapoor in his show “Breakfast With Champions”, the pacer narrated an incident involving KL Rahul, when he was on the receiving end. The incident took place when Siraj was yet to make his IPL debut and was a net bowler bowling to KL Rahul, who then played for RCB.

"I had performed with the Under-23 team. I had played one match in the Ranji Trophy. I had taken a wicket but then I was dropped for the next two matches and I was out of the team.

“Next year it was RCB vs Sunrisers (Hyderabad) and I was a net bowler then. I bowled bouncer after bouncer to KL Rahul, and he got angry. He told me ‘khali bouncer hi aata hain tujhe’ (do you only know how to bowl bouncers). I said ‘Bhaiya I know other stuff too.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Then Bharat Sir become quite impressed. So he went and asked (VVS) Laxman sir, ‘who is this boy?’” said Siraj while discussing his introduction to Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy squad.

He added: “Next year Arun sir became the coach of Hyderabad for the Ranji Trophy. The selectors were not selecting me for the Ranji Trophy. So Arun sir said, ‘I want this boy in the team. If you listen then only I will join the association, otherwise not.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So Arun sir came and picked me and I was the highest wicket-taker that year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON