'Got to know about my father's condition after landing': Mohammed Siraj recalls 'tough' Australia tour

When Mohammed Siraj, who was in the Test squad, received the news of his father Mohammed Ghaus' demise, he was apparently indecisive. The four-Test series was to begin on December 17, 2020, and there was the crucial question of quarantine due to Covid-19. But he eventually decided to stay back in Australia.

The fast bowler bagged five wickets for 77 runs on his Test debut in the second Test in Melbourne. He ended up as the third-highest wicket-taker on either side in the Test series with 13 scalps in three matches. Only Pat Cummins (21 wickets in four Tests) and Josh Hazlewood (17 in four) took more wickets than the Indian.

The Test assignment was a bittersweet experience for Siraj, who endured a 'tough' mental phase while battling Covid-19 protocols. He shared how a chat with mother made him strong.

"It was really tough for me. My dad was ill during the IPL too. But family members hadn't told me that the matter was serious. I got to know about his condition when I landed in Australia. There was Covid-19 protocol as well.We had to quarantine. When we had our practice, I got to know about dad's death. My mother made me strong during that period. She told me, 'Fulfil your dad's dream and make your country proud'. This was my only motivation. I didn't even know if I will get a chance to play. There were senior bowlers in the team," Siraj said during the trailer launch of web series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'.

"I finally got an opportunity in the second Test... When I wore my cap in Melbourne, I thought 'dad should've been here'," he further added.

"After Mohammed Shami got injured, I got a chance to play for India. One thing was there in my mind that I had performed well for India A and had scalped 8 wickets against Australia A. So, it gave me the confidence to do well in my first Test series for India."

Siraj also heaped praise on all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, saying the elegant batter understands the mentality of every player.

"Rohit understands the mental state of a player. Whenever we have a tough time out there on the field, he is the one who comes up with a plan B and motivates the bowlers to do better in the game. It's a great feeling to work under a captain who understands you so well," he said.

Siraj will be next seen bowling the red Dukes during India's series-deciding fifth Test against England. The match is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston from July 1-5.

