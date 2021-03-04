India vs England: Mohammed Siraj reveals reason behind Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes heated exchange

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed the reason behind the heated exchange between captain Virat Kohli and England allrounder Ben Stokes. The two cricketing stars were seen indulging in on-field conversation in the first session of Day 1 of the 4th Test between the two teams at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened to separate the two players before things could escalate.

Siraj, who picked up two crucial wickets in the day, dismissing England captain Joe Root for 5 before Lunch, and then getting rid of Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd session.

Speaking after the day's play, Siraj explained what went down. "Ben Stokes gave me gali (abused me) so I told Virat bhai about that. Virat bhai handled it thereafter," the bowler said.

Meanwhile, speaking on his performance, Siraj revealed the plan that he discussed with skipper Kohli. "Wicket is a batting wicket. Plan was to have patience. And wait for the ball that might come in. Virat was saying since we have only two quicks, rotation was important. After bowling two overs, Virat said in the morning to replace Ishant at the other end. I was getting more movement there," Siraj said.

"In Australia, or in India, wherever I bowl, I want to put 100% effort to bowl. Every ball, I tell myself, 'bowl properly'," he further added.

India finished the day at 24/1 at stumps, trailing England by 181 runs, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Shubman Gill was dismissed by pacer James Anderson for a duck.