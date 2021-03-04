Home / Cricket / India vs England: Mohammed Siraj reveals reason behind Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes heated exchange
cricket

India vs England: Mohammed Siraj reveals reason behind Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes heated exchange

India vs England: Things got a little heated between Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the 4th Test. Mohammed Siraj revealed what went down.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj revealed the reason behind the heated exchange between captain Virat Kohli and England allrounder Ben Stokes. The two cricketing stars were seen indulging in on-field conversation in the first session of Day 1 of the 4th Test between the two teams at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened to separate the two players before things could escalate.

Also read: England batting so far worse than last few Tests,' says Michael Vaughan

Siraj, who picked up two crucial wickets in the day, dismissing England captain Joe Root for 5 before Lunch, and then getting rid of Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd session.

Speaking after the day's play, Siraj explained what went down. "Ben Stokes gave me gali (abused me) so I told Virat bhai about that. Virat bhai handled it thereafter," the bowler said.

Meanwhile, speaking on his performance, Siraj revealed the plan that he discussed with skipper Kohli. "Wicket is a batting wicket. Plan was to have patience. And wait for the ball that might come in. Virat was saying since we have only two quicks, rotation was important. After bowling two overs, Virat said in the morning to replace Ishant at the other end. I was getting more movement there," Siraj said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Rahul, Agarwal waiting': Laxman after 'under pressure' Gill gets out for a duck

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

4th Test: Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control on Day 1

"In Australia, or in India, wherever I bowl, I want to put 100% effort to bowl. Every ball, I tell myself, 'bowl properly'," he further added.

India finished the day at 24/1 at stumps, trailing England by 181 runs, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Shubman Gill was dismissed by pacer James Anderson for a duck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

cricket

India vs England 4th Test: 'England batting so far worse than last few Tests,' says Michael Vaughan

UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:09 PM IST
cricket

India vs England: 'Ideal delivery,' Sanjay Manjrekar explains how Mohammed Siraj set up Joe Root's wicket

UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:00 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP