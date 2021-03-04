India vs England 4th Test: 'England batting so far worse than last few Tests,' says Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been quite vocal in the past few days over the pitch controversy that has dominated the ongoing Test series between India and England. The 3rd Test between the two teams played with the pink ball ended just after Dinner on Day 2 with the hosts pulling off a 10-wicket win.
The pitch during the Day/Night Test in Motera has come into question with several former cricketers criticising the fact that the match ended on Day 2.
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - LIVE!
But there have been others including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen who criticised the batsmen for not adjusting themselves in challenging conditions. India captain Virat Kohli also said that the batting from both teams was poor in the 3rd Test.
Now, in the 4th Test, England batters did not find any redemption as they struggled to get going. While Ben Stokes scored a half-century, England found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.
This time, even Vaughan criticised the batsmen and said that their performance is worse than the last few games.
"England’s batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests ... This Pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first innings score ... No spin ... Ball coming onto the Bat ... Very poor Batting so far ..." Vaughan wrote in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj rattled England's top order, after which Washington Sundar and R Ashwin joined the party and cleaned up the middle order. Axar finished with figures of 4/68 as India bowled out the visitors for 205.
India are leading 2-1 in the four-match series, and a win for India or a draw will see them qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.
