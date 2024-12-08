Mohammed Siraj walks up to Travis Head, has intense chat shortly after blatantly accusing Australian batter of lying

The fiery exchange between Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian centurion Travis Head added an extra layer of drama to the second day of the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide. After being dismissed for a blistering 140, Head claimed he had offered Siraj a courteous "well bowled" in the aftermath of the dismissal. However, Siraj vehemently refuted this claim, accusing Head of misrepresenting the events. Mohammed Siraj talks to Travis Head during Day 3(X)

The incident began earlier in the day when Siraj, having already dropped Head on 76, was hit for a six by the Australian batter. This clearly ignited Siraj’s competitive fire, and when he finally bowled Head out with a low full toss, he celebrated aggressively, instructing the centurion to walk back to the pavilion. Head, not one to back down, exchanged words with Siraj as he made his way off the field, fueling the tension between the two players.

Siraj, whose fiery celebration had already drawn the ire of the fans in Adelaide, was booed by the record 50,000-strong crowd, adding fuel to the already intense atmosphere.

However, it now seems that the duo is ready to put the incident in the past, as Siraj and Head could be seen having a friendly chat when the former came to bat during the second innings of the Test. Head stood in close proximity of Siraj, fielding at forward short-leg position, allowing the Indian pacer to walk up to him and seemingly clearing the issue.

Following Australia's 10-wicket win in the Test, the duo also shared a hug.

Watch the two having a chat in the middle:

Earlier, during an interaction with Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Siraj denied Head's version of the exchange, calling it a lie. "It’s a lie that he said ‘well bowled’ to me," Siraj stated. He went on to explain that his animated celebration was in response to Head's earlier hit for six, saying, "When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion." Siraj further expressed his frustration, revealing that Head had seemingly abused him after the dismissal.