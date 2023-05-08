‘Aap ne ulta boldiya’: Mohit and Shami fail to control laughs after Gavaskar's on-air gaffe - Watch

Defending champions Gujarat Titans continued their dominant run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are currently leading the charts with 16 points from 11 encounters. The team endured a tough loss against Delhi Capitals last week, when they failed to chase down a paltry 131. Since the defeat Gujarat have produced two emphatic wins in as many matches.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma share a laugh after Sunil Gavaskar's on-air gaffe

Their last win came against Lucknow Super Giants, whom they defeat convincingly. Batting first Gujarat got off to an explosive start with Wriddhiman Saha playing the aggressor. Shubman Gill too joined the party as Gujarat piled an enormous 227/2 in 20 overs, with Gill returning unbeaten on 94 off 51 balls. Saha, on the other hand, smashed 81 off 43 balls before getting out to Avesh Khan.

Lucknow in response got off to a similar start with Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock adding 88 for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. However, wickets at regular intervals meant Lucknow could only reach 171/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by a huge 56 runs.

Mohit Sharma, who has made a sensational return in the tournament, continued his good show and scalped four wickets in as many overs. While Mohit took his tally to 12 wickets from 8 matches, Shami went to grab the Purple Cap despite claiming one wicket in his full quota.

Shami now has 19 wickets from 11 matches and is followed by teammate Rashid Khan, who too has the same number of scalps. It is the economy that separates the two as Rashid has conceded runs at a little above 8 per over, while Shami has maintained his economy below 8.

However, it seems Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel, was unaware of the development and made a gaffe on live TV as Mohit came forward to hand the Purple Cap to his teammate.

“Many congratulations to you (Mohit) for getting the Purple Cap from Mohammed Shami," noted Gavaskar and was quickly corrected by the pacer, who responded: “Thank you bhai but I'm giving it to Mohammed Shami."

Upon realising his mistake, Gavaskar added: “Ohh it's the other way round”, to which Mohit said: “Yes you got it wrong” before he and Shami burst into laughter.

Gavaskar joined the laughter and sportingly quipped: “This is what happens when two new ball bowlers are there. The opener always gets confused like I just did.”

