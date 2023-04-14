Home / Cricket / 'Ghar baithkey bhi kya karunga': India star turns 'net bowler', then wins IPL match for GT thanks to Nehra

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The discarded India star has credited former Indian pacer Nehra for his inspiring comeback in the IPL 2023.

After losing a final-ball thriller at the hands of former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) returned to winning ways as Hardik Pandya and Co. outclassed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in another humdinger of an encounter at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. In a match where power-hitter Rahul Tewatia propelled Pandya's men to an impressive win, senior fast bowler Mohit Sharma made his debut for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans Joshua Little celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan (Indian Premier League Twitter)

Mohit, who was a part of MS Dhoni's Word Cup side in the 2015 edition of the ICC event, last played an IPL match for Delhi Capitals in 2020 before his GT debut. Making a sensational return to IPL cricket in match No.18 of the league stage at Mohali, pacer Mohit returned to brilliant figures of 2/18 to help Gujarat Titans restrict the hosts to a below-par total. The Indian speedster bowled the penultimate over of Punjab's innings and leaked only six runs.

Speaking to the official broadcaster of the IPL 2023, GT star Mohit reflected on his dream return to domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza. Pacer Mohit also credited GT head coach Ashish Nehra for helping him in scripting his comeback this season. Nehra's GT franchise had bid for the veteran fast bowler, who also featured as a net bowler for Gujarat Titans last season.

'Got a call from Ashu Pa to stay with the team'

“There was excitement, but also nervousness about making a comeback after a few years. Have played domestic cricket in between. Last year I played domestic returning from a back surgery. Not many people knew I played domestic. Got a call from Ashu Pa to stay with the team. (Mujhe laga ghar baithkey bhi kya karunga) I thought it would be better than staying at home (about being a net bowler for GT last year). Being a net bowler is not a bad thing. Gives you a lot of exposure. The environment at GT is brilliant,” Mohit told former India cricketer Murali Kartik.

Pacer Mohit bagged the crucial wickets of Jitesh Sharma (25) and Sam Curran (22) and the pacer conceded 18 runs in four overs. The senior GT pacer was named the Player of the Match. Prior to his comeback in the IPL 2023, pacer Mohit played a solitary game for Delhi Capitals in 2020. The 34-year-old has played 87 matches in the world's richest T20 league. The discarded India fast bowler has also represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

