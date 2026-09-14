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Mohsin Naqvi arrives, winners keep their distance: How Indian team gave PCB chief the cold shoulder after Asia Cup win

Once again, India won an Asia Cup event, once again Mohsin Naqvi was there to hand out the trophy, and once again the Indian team refused.

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 08:17:17 IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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India-Pakistan encounters have been one-sided in recent years, but the drama that they bring upstages everything else. On Sunday, in the women’s Asia Cup final, it wasn’t Pakistan that the Indians lined up to play — it was defending champions Sri Lanka — but at the end of the day, the tense India-Pakistan relations took over the contest after Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch refused to take the winners’ trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi's role as Pakistan's interior minister is the reason behind the BCCI's stance. (AP)
Mohsin Naqvi's role as Pakistan's interior minister is the reason behind the BCCI's stance. (AP)

Ever since the short war between the two countries in May last year, things have been pretty bad between them on the political level. It’s been so bad that it has affected the sporting arena, too. Last year, after winning the men’s Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav and his men also refused to take the winners’ trophy from Naqvi on account of his also being a political person from an enemy country, often trying to hurt India through terrorism, like last year in April, when many innocent tourists were killed in Pahalgam, which eventually led to the short war a couple of weeks later.

Also Read: BCCI gave ACC advance notice of India women’s decision not to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: Report

Deep Dive

Why did the Indian women's cricket team refuse to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

The Indian women's team declined to accept the trophy as a show of solidarity with the men's team, which had previously refused to take the trophy from Naqvi due to his political role and ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

What was the context surrounding the Indian team's decision to snub Mohsin Naqvi during the trophy presentation?

The decision to snub Naqvi during the trophy presentation followed heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, leading the BCCI to direct players to avoid any engagement with Pakistani officials involved in politics.

How did the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicate its stance regarding the trophy presentation to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)?

The BCCI informed the ACC in advance that the Indian women's team would not accept the trophy from Naqvi if he attended the presentation ceremony, emphasizing their position on the political implications of his role.
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“Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country, we can’t receive the trophy from him. The Women’s team has expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the men’s team last year. It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the board’s stance.

Anyway, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from him. Naqvi, immune to embarrassment now — last year the same thing had happened, and he could have taken a backseat this time around — handed out the runners-up check to the Sri Lankan team. The ceremony ended right there, and he walked out of the ground amidst boos from Indian fans in the stands. The Indian team celebrated their victory among themselves just like the men’s team did last year. Amid the controversy, let's not forget how beautifully Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) batted and orchestrated a dominating win over the Sri Lankan team who, chasing 183 to win, folded for 111.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prateek Srivastava

Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age.   In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there.   After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month.   Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser.   While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.

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