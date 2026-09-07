Mohsin Naqvi, chief guest at Women's Asia Cup final, trophy drama with India once again on the cards: Report

It was this month of the year last time around when all the chaos unfolded at the Dubai International Stadium in the Men's Asia Cup. India refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. Throughout the tournament, the PCB chairman and the Interior Minister of Pakistan shared anti-India statements on social media, and the event also saw bad blood between India and Pakistan since it was played against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mohsin Naqvi will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the Women's Asia Cup (AFP)

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The trophy showdown is once again on the cards, and this time it would be the Indian women's team that would be at the forefront. According to a Geo Super report, the PCB chairman is set to attend the Women's Asia Cup final on September 13 as he's the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Also Read: Nasser Hussain lashes out at PCB for making ‘situation’ of Pakistan worse: ‘What they did has made them a laughingstock’

With Naqvi in attendance, he might very well decide to hand over the trophy to the eventual winners, and it will all depend on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side if they want to accept the silverware from him. With India being the favourites to win the tournament, one can once again expect a lot of drama once the final ball is bowled.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, it was well known that India wouldn't accept the trophy from Naqvi, but the ACC President still decided to make his presence felt by attending the post-match presentation. Eventually, it all ended with India declining his title, and the team is still without the trophy, which remains in the ACC office in Dubai. What happened last year? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, it was well known that India wouldn't accept the trophy from Naqvi, but the ACC President still decided to make his presence felt by attending the post-match presentation. Eventually, it all ended with India declining his title, and the team is still without the trophy, which remains in the ACC office in Dubai. What happened last year? {{/usCountry}}

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India won the Men's Asia Cup last year after beating Pakistan in the final. Once the winning runs were scored, the world was eagerly waiting for the trophy presentation. However, the post-match duties were delayed by more than an hour as the standoff over who would present the silverware continued.

Eventually, India decided not to take the trophy from Naqvi, and the then Suryakumar Yadav-led side celebrated on the podium without the title.

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As of now, the BCCI have remained quiet regarding what the women's team will do if they win the Asia Cup and Naqvi is present at the venue for the trophy presentation.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has already qualified for the semi-finals without dropping a single match. Recently, India hammered Pakistan by seven wickets after bundling out the Fatima Sana-led side for just 55 in Dubai.

India opened their campaign in the eight-team Women's Asia Cup by beating Thailand before hammering Hong Kong and Pakistan in the group stage. The Women's Asia Cup also saw Smriti Mandhana becoming the leading run-scorer in women's internationals, surpassing the great Mithali Raj.