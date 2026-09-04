Nasser Hussain lashes out at PCB for making ‘situation’ of Pakistan worse: ‘What they did has made them a laughingstock’

Moreover, Aaqib Javed, the PCB's director of high performance, lambasted Imam on live TV, questioning his commitment to the team. The left-handed opening batter suffered a calf strain on the opening day of the Lord's Test, which ruled him out of the affair. The senior batter didn't bat for the team in either of the innings, and his antics on the fourth day have also come into question.

Players like Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq were all given marching orders, and Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced by Mike Hesson for the third Test in Birmingham, which will begin on September 9.

Nasser Hussain , former England captain, is the latest cricketer across the world to voice his displeasure against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and how the body reacted to the team losing the opening two Tests of the three-match series. After defeats in Headingley and Lord's, the PCB decided to send seven Pakistan players and two coaches back from England, drawing ire from fans and experts around the world.

How has the PCB responded to the recent criticism regarding the Pakistan cricket team's performances?

How has the PCB responded to the recent criticism regarding the Pakistan cricket team's performances?

Why did some Pakistan players refuse to meet King Charles after being dropped from the squad?

Why did some Pakistan players refuse to meet King Charles after being dropped from the squad?

What was Nasser Hussain's criticism of the PCB's handling of the Pakistan cricket team's situation?

What was Nasser Hussain's criticism of the PCB's handling of the Pakistan cricket team's situation?

Also Read: Dumped Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles of England in protest against PCB despite firm orders

On the fourth day, before the start of play, Imam was seen knocking, which further raised questions about the extent of his injury. Former England pacer Stuart Broad famously remarked that it was all “for show.”

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain said that Pakistan have become a laughingstock with the latest antics of the PCB and its chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

“I don't think after Headingley that the world was laughing at Pakistan. My rant at Lord's about them not fighting back, about India vs Pakistan games being very one-sided and that they were a poor side playing poorly wasn't laughing at them,” said Hussain.

“It was out of frustration of seeing where this great cricketing nation is now. What they have done now is make them a laughingstock. They have made it worse,” he added.

‘Can’t believe it' The former England captain then gave his take on the Imam situation, saying he cannot believe how a director of high performance threw his own player under the bus. He further stated that players need to be looked after and shown some respect.

“I cannot believe how a director of high performance can go on telly, rightly or wrongly, and throw a player under the bus. He is either injured or he is not,” said Hussain.

“For every other touring side, if we ask how a player is doing, they would say, 'he has had a scan and will only bat if needed'. The whole handling of the Iman situation is ridiculous. You have to protect your players a little bit,” he added.