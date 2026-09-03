Dumped Pakistan cricketer refuses to meet King Charles of England in protest against PCB despite firm orders
One of seven axed Pakistan players snubbed King Charles’ meeting in protest against the PCB, while four attended and two others expressed reluctance.
One of the seven players recently discarded from the Pakistan squad refused to turn up for the team’s meeting with King Charles of England ahead of the third Test, starting next Wednesday at Edgbaston. The unnamed player was a no-show in protest against the treatment dished out by the Pakistan Cricket Board after he, along with six others, was axed following an embarrassing 194-run defeat at Lord’s, which also effectively ended Pakistan’s hopes in the series.
The Telegraph reported on Thursday that the entire Pakistan squad, including the seven dropped players, were ordered to meet the King at Clarence House. The motive behind the meeting, besides the customary visit by a visiting team to meet the King, also stems from concerns that the third Test might witness a poor turnout amid the upheaval in Pakistan cricket.
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It is understood that Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman - four of the seven - were present at the event, while two unnamed players expressed their reluctance to attend given all that has transpired with the PCB and the team over the last week. The seventh player, however, snubbed the meeting in protest. The cricketers were firmly told that they had to attend the meeting at all costs.
Event went on cordially
The meeting otherwise went along cordially. The King spoke to the Pakistan team, offering words of encouragement that promise to lift the players’ morale despite what has been an otherwise forgettable summer in England. Captain Babar Azam presented the King with a signed bat, while Mohsin Naqvi also offered him a gift.
With the series already lost, Pakistan could only play for pride in Birmingham. Meanwhile, the replacements for the seven ousted cricketers have yet to be named.
A week filled with turmoil
A lot has transpired in Pakistan cricket over the last 10-odd days. The team threatened not to take the field after lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Test if Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan’s sons. The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been in prison for the last three years on corruption charges. The players, however, turned up despite the interview.
Additionally, the wholesale changes made to the team haven’t sat too well, with several former Pakistan cricketers slamming the move. The PCB then served a show-cause notice to the selectors over the decision, while the board’s move to seek a fielding coach via LinkedIn was met with mixed reactions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More