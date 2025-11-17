Mohsin Naqvi explodes as Pakistan floor India in Rising Stars Asia Cup; Shaheen drags win into Sri Lanka presser

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi could not contain himself after Pakistan Shaheens beat India A in the Group B match on Sunday in Doha to reach the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final. An inexplicable batting collapse saw the fancied Jitesh Sharma-led side lose by eight wickets against Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi, Mohsin Naqvi reacted on Pakistan's win against India in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Put to bat first in their second game in the tournament, India got off to a flyer, riding on a fiery 28-ball 45 from opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while Naman Dhir smashed a 20-ball 35 before the bowlers brought Pakistan back into the contest. Medium pacer Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets in just three overs, while Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat picked up two wickets each as India lost their final eight wickets for just 35 runs in the last 10 overs. India A, who were staring at a 170-plus run total at the halfway mark, was folded for just 136 runs in 19 overs.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target with 40 balls remaining as India suffered their first loss after starting the campaign with a big win against the UAE.

Following the win, Naqvi was left overjoyed as the hailed the "fearless" show from the Shaheens. “What a proud moment for Pakistan and for the Board today! Our Pakistan Sheheens defeated India A by 8 wickets, chasing down the target in 13.2 runs. A dominant, fearless, and unforgettable performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Doha. Superb cricket by our young guns, the future of Pakistan is shining bright. Congratulations to the nation!” read the statement from Naqvi on X.

On the same evening, the senior Pakistan team, led by Shaheen Afridi, completed a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka with a clinical six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi in their third and final ODI with 32 balls remaining. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored their second successive half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 215-4 in 44.4 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka, who were put to bat first, wasted a brisk start before it was bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs.

Following the win, Afridi dropped a mention of Pakistan A team's win against India in Doha. In the post-match presser he said: "Pakistan Shaheens won against out neighbours, so that's a big achievement for us."