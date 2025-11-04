Mohsin Naqvi plots new escape move to avoid ICC's wrath, dodge BCCI's confrontation in Asia Cup trophy row: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has plotted a new escape plan to avoid a direct confrontation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid the ongoing controversy over the missing Asia Cup trophy. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Naqvi plans to skip the upcoming ICC's Executive Board meeting in Dubai due to "domestic political issues." Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, is unlikely to attend ICC meeting(AP)

The controversy began on September 28 in Dubai, when India’s Asia Cup-winning team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the post-match ceremony. Instead of delegating the handover, Naqvi reportedly left the venue with the trophy, which still remains locked in the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Despite repeated requests from the BCCI for a formal handover, Naqvi insisted that India must collect it from him. Reports later claimed Naqvi offered a separate presentation in Dubai, which the BCCI rejected, warning they would escalate the matter at the ICC meeting.

The four-day ICC meeting began on Tuesday, where Mohsin Naqvi was expected to face the BCCI over the Asia Cup controversy. However, he is now likely to skip the event. PCB sources did not specify the exact political reasons behind his absence. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, has yet to attend an ICC meeting since former BCCI secretary Jay Shah took over as chairman of the world body last year.

The report added that PCB's Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Syed, will attend the ICC meeting in Naqvi's stead on November 7. However, sources hinted that there is a possibility of Naqvi joining the board meeting remotely.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had warned Naqvi that if India do not receive the Asia Cup trophy by November 3, they will raise the issue in the ICC meeting.

"Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day. If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest," he had told ANI.