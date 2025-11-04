Beyond BCCI’s cash prize: Diamond jewellery, solar panels and more rewards pour in for India’s World Cup winners

At the stroke of midnight on November 3, the Indian women’s team ended a decades-long wait to lift their maiden ODI World Cup trophy. The historic triumph not only marked the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket but also triggered a wave of fresh rewards for the players, coming on top of the multi-crore cash prize announced by the BCCI. Indian players celebrate their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai(Raju Shinde)

In honour of the remarkable achievement, the BCCI announced a cash reward of ₹51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee on Monday. The Indian squad will receive this reward in addition to the prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC) of INR 40 crore—the highest ever for any World Cup edition —and it's 297 per cent more than what Australia received in the last 50-over ICC event.

Diamond jewellery, solar panels and more...

In addition to the cash rewards, the players have also been promised diamond jewellery and solar panels by Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, who is also the founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd. According to a media report, Dholakia had written to the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, saying that as a token of appreciation, he wants to honour all the players with handmade diamond jewellery and install solar panels in their homes.

A few players have also been showered with individual cash prizes. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced an INR 1 crore cash reward for fast bowler Renuka Thakur, who hails from Shimla. Teammate Kranti Goud, too, will receive a similar amount from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) announced cash rewards for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, and fielding coach Munish Bali following India’s World Cup triumph. Harmanpreet and Amanjot will each receive INR 11 lakh, while Bali will be awarded INR 5 lakh for his contribution to the team’s success. The PCA also revealed plans to host a special felicitation ceremony to honour the trio for their role in India’s historic achievement.