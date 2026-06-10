Mohsin Naqvi unhappy with Pakistan cricket's progress; set to review Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed's position over weekend

Pakistan Cricket Board is set to review the future of Test captain Shan Masood and the team’s red-ball coaching setup after the 0-2 series defeat against Bangladesh, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expected to attend a key meeting this weekend. Mohsin Naqvi and Shan Masood. (AFP)

Masood’s captaincy has come under scrutiny after Pakistan’s disappointing result in Bangladesh, and the board is likely to decide whether he remains in charge for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England. The defeat has added pressure on Pakistan’s red-ball structure at a time when the team has struggled for consistency across formats.

“The most important decision is about whether Shan Masood will continue as Test captain for the tours of West Indies and England,” a PCB official said as quoted by PTI.

Several selectors and board officials are in favour of giving Salman Ali Agha the Test captaincy. Salman is already leading Pakistan in white-ball cricket, and his elevation in the longest format would mark a significant leadership shift.

“Many selectors and some board officials believe it is time to give Salman Ali Agha the chance to lead the Test side now,” the source said.

Masood, however, is understood to be keen on continuing as Test captain. But the Bangladesh series result could work against him, especially with the PCB looking at broader changes before two important away assignments.

Younis Khan, Mohammed Hafeez in discussion The coaching position is also under review. Pakistan’s red-ball coaching arrangement has not yet been finalised on a long-term basis, and former captain Younis Khan has emerged as a possible candidate for the role. Sarfaraz Ahmed may continue for the time being until the board reaches an agreement with Younis.

“For the time being it appears that Sarfaraz will remain until a deal is reached with Younis, who has always been a tough negotiator when it comes to holding any post in the board,” an official said.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is also said to be among the options, although no final decision has been taken.

The upcoming meeting may also go beyond the captain and coach. Naqvi is reportedly unhappy with Pakistan cricket’s overall direction and wants structural changes inside the board. The PCB is expected to look at the issue of officials holding multiple roles, particularly within the selection setup.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz and Aaqib Javed are part of the selection structure, while some officials also hold other responsibilities within the board. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson is also involved in selection matters.

“The situation will become clear by Saturday when the meeting is scheduled, but apparently Mohsin Naqvi wants changes as he is not satisfied with the overall progress of Pakistan cricket,” the official said.

The PCB may also discuss the appointment of a Director of International Cricket as part of the wider review. With Pakistan facing important tours after a heavy setback in Bangladesh, the meeting could shape the next phase of the team’s leadership and red-ball planning.