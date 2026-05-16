...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohsin Naqvi was never expected to travel to India for IPL final; but will make presence felt during ICC meeting: Report

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to virtually attend ICC Board Meeting in Ahmedabad

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:07 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, won't be travelling to Ahmedabad to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. However, he will make his presence felt at the ICC Board Meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of the T20 tournament's summit clash. According to a PTI report, the senior PCB official will attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting through video conference. He will be able to do that through a provision that has always existed for member representatives who are unable to travel.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to virtually attend ICC Board Meeting(AP)

The ICC meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Doha last month but was postponed due to the ongoing crisis between the USA and Iran in West Asia.

The PTI report also claimed that Naqvi was never expected to attend the ICC meeting in person, and his virtual participation was in line with the ICC's standard practice.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi in India during IPL final; ICC's scheduled meeting leads to sensational claims

Not just Naqvi; two more members will attend the meeting virtually. All the top administrators from across cricket boards are expected to be present. And quite contrary to reports, the BCCI never invited Naqvi for the IPL 2026 final. If he had come to India, it would have been for the ICC board meeting and nothing else.

“The decision to stage the meetings in Doha reflects the ICC’s growing engagement with cricket in Qatar and the country’s wider sporting ecosystem. The ICC's support of and collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee, Cricket in Qatar has fuelled remarkable progress for the sport in recent years,” it added.

 
pakistan cricket board mohsin naqvi
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Mohsin Naqvi was never expected to travel to India for IPL final; but will make presence felt during ICC meeting: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.