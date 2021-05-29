Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Monty Panesar names his India XI for WTC final against New Zealand; picks both Ashwin, Jadeja in team, explains why
Monty Panesar names his India XI for WTC final against New Zealand; picks both Ashwin, Jadeja in team, explains why

So, should India play their best team on paper in the WTC final, or should they pick the ones that showed promising form in the recent months?
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.(File)

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are set to face off against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the all-important World Test Championship final next month. The anticipation for the inaugural WTC title match has already skyrocketed in the past few weeks as fans and cricket pundits continue to debate on who should feature in India's playing XI.

On one hand, India's regular line-up featuring Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are all fit and back - but on the other hand, the heroes that scripted the series win Down Under - Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, are also in the squad.

So, should India play their best team on paper, or should they pick the ones that showed promising form in the recent months? Not to forgot India's regular line-up had lost the Test series against New Zealand 2-0 in 2020.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, speaking to indiatoday.in, gives his views on who should be included India's playing XI. Panesar picked Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as his openers, while his middle-order was packed with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.

In the bowling line-up, Panesar picked both spinners Ashwin and Jadeja along with Ishant, Bumrah, and Shami, meaning thereby Shardul, Siraj and Sundar missed out.

On being asked why he believes India should play two spinners, Panesar explained: "India must play both Jadeja and Ashwin. There is no one better than these two at present in the world. They bowl in partnership, understand each other’s game, and overall they are street-smart cricketers."

Panesar India XI for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

world test championship
