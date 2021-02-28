Home / Cricket / 'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England,' Monty Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch debate
cricket

'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England,' Monty Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch debate

Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)

Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar opened up on the ongoing debate over the pitch of the 3rd Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad. The highly-anticipated Day/Night Test between the two teams ended just after the Dinner break on Day 2, with the hosts winning the match by 10 wickets.

While it was an impressive win for the Virat Kohli-led side, the feat has been soured by the criticism the pitch has attracted over the past few days.

Also read: Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.

"It was like playing club cricket on a Saturday in England. When we play club cricket, we will bowl a team out for under 100, and then it's difficult to chase because it's a turning pitch," Panesar said.

"I think being the biggest stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium deserves longer Test matches because people want to see how good the wicket is, you look at the stadium, beautiful views, and what an amazing stadium India has produced," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ashwin breaks into top three, Indians make rapid gains in ICC Test rankings

'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England': Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB

'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'

"It does not deserve a two-day Test match that's under 900 balls, you might just play on a park, if you are going to play this type of cricket," he further said.

On Saturday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed a virtual press conference in which he said that the conversation around the pitch is "getting out of hands", and added that India have never complained about the pitch whenever they have traveled.

The two teams will meet again at Motera for the 4th Test starting from Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

cricket

'Why would you talk about the surface and sell that to us time and time again?: Ashwin slams criticism of pitches

UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
cricket

Wasim Jaffer reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's fiery press conference ahead of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP