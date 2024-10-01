Morkel sheds light on how Rohit Sharma made Gambhir's plan work on Day 4: ‘Need a leader from the front to do that’

India bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished praise on skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the team from the front with his fearless approach with the bat. The swashbuckling Indian openers gave India a blistering start in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. He went all guns blazing to set the tone for other batters to follow as India made a massive attempt to get a result out of the match with only two days left in the Test. It's a crucial match for India in the World Test Championship cycle, but the two and a half days of the game getting washed out made things tricky for India. India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.(AP)

Rohit led the team from the front and smashed a six on the first ball he faced on Day 4 and smashed 23 runs off 11 balls laced with three sixes and a four. His positive intent made it clear that India is looking to get a result in this game, and an all-attack approach is the only way they will able to get it in their favour.

Morkel, who joined the coaching staff ahead of the series, said Gautam Gambhir's plan was to take the game forward at a rapid pace, and Rohit complimented it well by leading from the front right from the first ball.

"Even from GG's (Gautam Gambhir) point of view, we decided to take the game forward as fast as possible, and you need a leader from the front to do that. And Rohit has done it so many times, and again today. To go to the first ball, bang six on a surface where the bounce might be up and down, or you may not be sure how the new ball is going to play. You can also slightly go on the back foot as a bowling unit. So it was great to see the captain, leading from the front, putting in the charge," Morkel said in the press conference.

‘When it comes to fitness, the leave no stone unturned’

Morkel also lauded the Indian team’s professionalism, and said it was a privilege for him to be in this environment.

“For me, it's so far, so enjoyable to see how professional they are and how they go about their daily life to put on a performance. When it comes to recovery, you know, it's right up there.

“When it comes to gym work, fitness work, they honestly leave no stone unturned. I'm not surprised,” he added.