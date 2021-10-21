'Most dangerous T20 side in the world': Inzamam-ul-Haq says India 'have greater chance' of winning T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the Virat Kohli-led Indian side are the favourites to win the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Inzamam said India have a 'greater chance' of lifting the trophy because of the conditions in UAE and Oman.

"In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It's all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India have a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

India are originally the hosts of this edition of the World Cup but the tournament is being played in UAE and Oman due to the pandemic situation in India.

India had the perfect build-up going into the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup by winning both of their warm-up fixtures comfortably against England and Australia.

Inzamam said the fact that India did not even need Virat Kohli to bat while chasing 153 against Australia, shows they are the most dangerous side in the world in these conditions.

"India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so," he added.

India start-off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Inzamam, who has been a part of many India-Pakistan World Cup matches in the past, said this is a 'final before finals'.

"The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 percent of pressure released from them," he said.

