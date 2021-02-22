Motera Test: Team India practice under lights ahead of pink ball match

The Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the all important pink ball Test against England, which begins in Ahmedabad from Wednesday. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams know the importance of this match as the winner will be ensured if at least a draw.

India cannot afford to lose either of the two remaining matches if they are to make it to the final of the World Test Championship.

Indian captain Virat Kohli needs a big score under his belt and he would love to get a century at Ahmedabad, just like he did against Bangladesh in India maiden pink ball Test on home soil in October 2019.

Kohli and his men were out practicing under lights on Monday at the Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after undergoing renovation.

Motera currently is the biggest cricket stadium in the world in terms of capacity.

"#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera," BCCI wrote on Twitter as they shared photographs from India's practice session.

Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and paceman Mohammed Siraj were all clicked whiel practising at the Motera.

India registered their biggest win over England, by runs, in the second Test match in a wicket that assisted spinners. While Motera has traditionally had wickets that are placid and take turn, pink ball Tests usually see pitches that have a certain amount of grass on them in order to protect the shine of the ball.

It will be interesting to see what kind of a surface is dolled out for both teams and India would want to make their home advantage count.