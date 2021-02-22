India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches
- Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was on Monday added to the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Umesh, who had missed the last two Test matches against Australia due to injury, cleared a fitness test before being added to the squad.
"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series.
ALSO READ: Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
"Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," BCCI informed through an official press release.
India will take on England in a day-night Test at Ahmedabad from February 24. The last match of the series will also be played at the new Motera stadium, which has the highest spectator capacity in the world, surpassing the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
ALSO READ - 'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
The 4-match series is tied 1-1 after India recorded their biggest win over England in the 2nd Test in Chennai. The hosts had been beaten by England at the same venue in the series opener.
India need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Among all young talented bowlers, he is number one': Nehra lauds England pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s
- Pant’s re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan’s arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox