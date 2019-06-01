Move beyond the telly for an engrossing Cricket World Cup experience

With the growing social media bustle and a mobile-first populace, the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup is seeing active engagement online instead of just passive viewing on TV. All sports publications, mobile apps, and media networks are innovating to offer a more intense and immersive experience for fans.

Voice of the Experts

All cricket publications now bring their authority and quality reporting to video via match reports, expert discussions and featurettes.

ESPNCricinfo offers shows like Match Day Live for live analysis on game days, Gloves Off for a polarised debate on trending cricketing subjects, and Runorder where ESPNcricinfo staffers and presenters get into a water cooler discussion presented by Cyrus Broacha. Cricbuzz also has a similar line-up of shows on YouTube.

There are also some good podcasts, if that’s your thing. Stumped is a unique weekly show by BBC Sport in association with ABC and All India Radio. Then there’s The Doosra by the BBC, where the hosts talk cricket with a British-Asian spin. Good ol’ Wisden, the oldest cricket publication in the world, also has a podcast where they discuss the game’s biggest talking points.

Add to Calendar

While every website or app offers the fixtures, you can download the .ics calendar file from ESPNCricinfo (https://es.pn/2VF7329) and add the match schedule to your phone’s calendar or your email/calendar service.

App it up

While ESPNCricinfo is arguably the most popular cricket app globally, for live scores and commentary, articles, statistics, and videos, closer home, Cricbuzz, available in several Indian languages, is a hit as well. There’s also CricketNext, which offers a refreshed and visually pleasing take on live scorecards.

If you’re a stats nerd, CricViz will help you understand matches in greater detail. Using its unique data model, this cricket analytics app offers match predictions and the interpretation of team and player performance.

Live updates on WhatsApp

CricketNext allows you to sign-up for news and match updates delivered to your WhatsApp inbox. Head to http://is.gd/CWC19 to sign up.

Stream on the move

Hotstar will stream live sporting action from the World Cup with engaging experiences like Watch’NPlay – a game that runs parallel to the video stream allowing viewers to choose what they think will happen on the next ball, and wait for the result – all to win points and redeem prizes in real time.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:13 IST