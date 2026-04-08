MS Dhoni all but out of CSK's match against Delhi Capitals in Chepauk; KKR game now the big target: Report

Chennai Super Kings continue to sweat over the availability of former captain MS Dhoni, who remains sidelined with an injury. As things stand, he is all but ruled out of the clash against Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with a comeback now likely targeted for the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders next week. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, right, during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Punjab Kings (PTI)

Dhoni suffered a calf injury ahead of IPL 2026 and has missed Chennai’s first three matches. According to a Cricbuzz report, he is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and may need at least another week to regain match fitness.

Chennai are scheduled to play two matches at Chepauk over the next week — against Delhi Capitals on April 11 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. With the five-time champions enduring a poor start to the season, losing all three of their opening games to sit at the bottom of the table, the need for experience in the XI has become urgent. However, Dhoni is unlikely to feature against Delhi, and the “odds are stacked against him” for a return to action for the KKR game.

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The 44-year-old has not travelled with the squad for away fixtures — in Guwahati on March 30 and Bengaluru on April 5 — opting instead to continue his recovery in Chennai. He was also absent at Chepauk during CSK’s only home game so far this season, against Punjab Kings, further fuelling speculation around his fitness.

The report added that Dhoni is currently recuperating under the supervision of CSK’s support staff, including a physio and a masseur. He recently had a batting session in the nets, signalling progress and raising hopes of an early return.

It’s not just Dhoni — Chennai have also been hit by the absence of Dewald Brevis, who is recovering from a side strain. However, the franchise remain hopeful of his availability for the Delhi clash, which could provide a much-needed boost to the batting unit.

“MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can’t say how much time,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz. “We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on his progress. We have a few days before the next match.”

Chennai are currently enduring their second-worst start to an IPL season. Their worst came in 2022, when they lost their first four matches. Their struggles at home have also been evident — CSK have won just three of their last 15 games at Chepauk since 2023, including a five-match losing streak, their worst at the venue.