'MS asked me how am I to do those high pocket areas': CSK's Faf du Plessis gives update on concussion-related injury

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in match 38 of IPL 2021. While the “Yellow Army” came into the game on the back of a winning run, there was one player, Faf du Plessis to be specific, who was reminded of some very painful memories.

CSK opener du Plessis was reminded of the concussion-related injury he suffered here on his last outing in Abu Dhabi. The incident took place on June 13 when the Proteas batsman suffered a concussion following a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Following the freak accident, the South Africa batting star ay prone on the ground for a few minutes while the team physio attended to him. The 36-year-old Du Plessis eventually got on his feet and walked back to the team dugout before being taken to the hospital for scans.

Eventually, he was ruled out for four months.

“I walked in here today and I realised the last time I was here was when I picked up my concussion. So it's probably not the best start to the day so it can only get better from there hopefully. Took a long time - four months to get through that. Still having neck issues from that incident but nothing that's going to keep me off the park. MS asked me how am I to do those high pocket areas and I said I'm good to go, ”du Plessis said on Star Sports before the start of the match against KKR.

Faf du Plessis is CSK's highest run-getter currently with 351 runs. With red-hot KKR locking horns with them, the team would want their opener to fire once again in the second innings of the encounter.