MS Dhoni confirmed for IPL 2024 as CSK announce retention list ahead of mini-auction; Stokes, Jamieson released

It has been confirmed that MS Dhoni will return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, as Chennai Super Kings announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19. This will also be the first time that the auction will be held outside India.

There were plenty of surprises too as CSK released Ben Stokes. The other players to be released are Dwaine Pretorius, K Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh and Sisanda Magala. The franchise also picked Jamieson in the IPL 2023 auction, but he missed the season due to injury. Magala was his replacement and even he has been released.

Meanwhile, the players to be retained are Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Stokes' release comes after CSK roped him in for a massive 16.25 crore fee just a year ago. The England all-rounder has already announced that he won't participate in IPL 2024, to manage his workload. He will look to maintain his fitness to play in the five-match Test series vs India, ahead of IPL 2024, then the T20 World Cup in June.

For the auction, CSK now have ₹32.1 crore, and they will be looking to reinforce their squad so that they can defend their title. Meanwhile, Rayudu has been released as he retired after IPL 2023. Also, in what is good news for fans, Dhoni will be playing. The former India captain underwent knee surgery after the IPL 2023.

CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, to bag their fifth title. The win also saw them script history as they leveled with Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles in history.

