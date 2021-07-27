MS Dhoni dons retro Indian jersey for an ad shoot and fans are loving it

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s picture in the retro Indian jersey has taken social media by storm. The picture is from an advertisement shoot, directed by filmmaker Farah Khan. As soon as it was shared on Instagram, the fans and followers couldn’t keep calm after watching the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman in the retro jersey.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, in which he can be seen sporting the team India's jersey. Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

“Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now.. pic credit: @dabbooratnani #nonakhrastar,” she wrote.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September. The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

(With ANI Inputs)