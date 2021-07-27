'After Virat, he is the most complete player in batting': Harbhajan names India batsman who is 'must' in all squads

The India vs Sri Lanka series was always expected to be a pre-curser to the T20 World Cup which is to be played later this year, with the six matches providing a platform for the younger members of the team to present a case for themselves when the global ICC event comes rolling. While some established names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant are expected to be automatic picks, for the fringe players, this is an opportunity to get some good performances going.

So far, there have been a few positives for India. Prithvi Shaw has been a batsman to marvel at with his dazzling strokeplay while Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20Is showed why he still should be the first preference to open with Rohit. However, the biggest gain for India has been Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged Player of the Series in ODIs and sparkled with a scintillating half-century in the first ODI.

In fact, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Suryakumar is right up there with the top brass of Indian batting – the likes of Kohli and Rohit – and reckons he is the most 'complete' batsman after the dynamic batting duo.

"I have followed Suryakumar Yadav for years now. When I was captaining the Mumbai Indians, he was a young boy and in today’s time, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is the most complete player in terms of batting," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

Suryakumar made his India debut during the England series in March, and has since, scored 124 runs in three ODIs, and 139 from four T20Is. His prolific form even earned him a call-up in India's red-ball squad, with the batsman set to link up with India's Test squad along with Prithvi Shaw in the UK ahead of the start of the five-Test series against England. Harbhajan claims there is no better player of spin in the country than Suryakumar and that is something that makes him a must in all India squads going forward.

"Over the years, I have seen him grow as a player. He is a phenomenal batsman, who can play fast bowling. He has plenty of time and in terms of playing spin, you will not find a better batsman in India in today’s time. So, in my opinion, Suryakumar is a must whether it’s World Cup squad, one-day squad, T20I or Test squad," Harbhajan added.