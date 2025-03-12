MS Dhoni goes wild at Sakshi Pant's wedding, pulls off burraaahh move with Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina; videos viral

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina joined Rishabh Pant as the trio burned the dance floor during the wedding ceremony of the India wicket-keeper's sister, Sakshi Pant, in Mussoorie on Tuesday night. Pant, who was a part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad that beat New Zealand in the final to lift the title after 12 years, flew straight from Dubai on Monday to attend his sister's wedding. Pant took part in the mehendi, sangeet and Haldi ceremonies. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina dancing at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding

Sakshi shared photos and videos of the ceremonies on her Instagram stories. She is set to tie the knot with long-time lover Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.

Sakshi posted on her Instagram on January 6 last year to announce that she got engaged with Ankit. She added a hashtag in her caption, "Nine years and still counting," indicating that they had been together for nine years.

Rishabh Pant at his sister Sakshi's mehendi ceremony

Former India captain MS Dhoni, along with his wife, Sakshi, arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening.

Visuals of family members and friends enjoying different wedding rituals have gone viral. In one of the videos, Dhoni, Raina and Pant can be seen dancing with no inhibitions to a famous Bollywood song "dama dam mast kalandar".

The legendary cricketer was seen jumping and dancing beside his long-time friend Raina. They also pulled off the "burrraaahh" move.

Pant and Dhoni to square off in IPL 2025

Pant, who did not get to play a game in the Champions Trophy as KL Rahul was the first-choice keeper-batter, will join his team, Lucknow Super Giants, after the wedding ceremonies are over. Pant is slated to lead LSG in IPL 2025, which is scheduled to start on March 22. He will have the responsibility of taking the franchise to new heights with head coach Justin Lamnger and directors of cricket Zaheer Khan.

Dhoni, on the other hand, joined the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. He will be chasing his sixth title under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership. CSK will start their campaign against five-time champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground of Chepauk.

Whether the upcoming IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the last for Dhoni is uncertain. But ever since he retired from international cricket in 2020, there have been speculations over when the legend will pull the curtains on a glorious IPL career, in which he has captured five trophies as a captain.

CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player at ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. The IPL introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.