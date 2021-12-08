'Dhoni helped my career personally': Star CSK allrounder gives '100 percent' confirmation of entering IPL 2022 auction

With teams allowed to retain only a maximum of four players from their respective squads ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, a lot of franchises had no option but to let go players who had proven to be some of the biggest match-winners over the years, especially for the two most successful teams in the IPL – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – releasing player from a group that had formed their core for years, must have been a tough decision to make.

However, the teams still have a chance of bringing some of their trusted players back, when the IPL 2022 mega auction takes place in January. Ahead of the mega-auction, one of CSK's major attractions over the years, veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, has all but confirmed his participation in the player auction next month.

"I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction," Bravo told ANI.

Bravo had been one of the mainstays of CSK, en route to winning four IPL titles with the franchise. However, with injury and form worries, the all-rounder has made limited appearances in the previous two editions – which could have led to the franchise retaining Moeen Ali as the overseas player ahead of him. But if anything, Bravo intends to return to CSK for one man, MS Dhoni, whom he credits for helping his career.

"We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books. We have a strong friendship and that is more important than anything else," added Bravo.

