MS Dhoni in SRH? Ex-India star’s slip-up leaves panel puzzled, Sehwag corrects him with razor-sharp ‘MSD’ quip

Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back during a live post-match show when his former India teammate Amit Mishra got sidetracked in a discussion meant to focus on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The exchange took place during a live YouTube session on Cricbuzz, shortly after SRH’s demoralising seven-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. MS Dhoni with Pat Cummins during IPL 2024(IPL)

With just two wins from eight matches, SRH now sit second-last on the IPL 2025 points table. Naturally, the conversation drifted toward their playoff chances. But when Mishra was asked directly whether SRH could still make the top four, he curiously shifted the focus to Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni instead.

“I think it’s almost impossible,” Mishra said, and mistakenly began to address CSK's campaign.

“The brand of cricket they are playing right now, it will be hard to win all six matches. For that, they would have to do well in all departments. If Dhoni comes to bat up the order, he needs to play at least 30 balls, with all due respect to their top order.”

That’s when Sehwag stepped in, correcting his former Indian teammate: “The question was about SRH, not Dhoni or CSK.”

A sheepish Mishra quickly apologised, only for Sehwag to land another jab—this time a playful one: “It’s all because of Dhoni’s aura.” The moment sparked laughter from the panel as Mishra resumed to address Sunrisers' concerns.

Cummins on SRH defeat

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Pat Cummins offered a sobering post-match reflection after his team slumped to 35 for 5 before a rescue effort from Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar pushed them to a respectable total.

“Abhinav and Klassy got us to a good total, but we couldn’t get through this innings,” Cummins said. “Needed a guy to really steady the ship.”

SRH will look to bounce back quickly as they face CSK next in Chennai – a match-up between two struggling giants of the season. CSK are at the bottom of the table with two wins in eight matches – the same as SRH – but trail Cummins' men on Net Run Rate.